PARIS, Sept 30 Accor , Europe's largest hotel group, said on Friday it had signed a franchise deal in the United Kingdom with Jupiter Hotels -- a newly created entity -- to increase its presence there.

The deal is affecting 24 hotels -- or 2,664 rooms -- that will open under the Mercure hotel brand, bringing the total number of Mercure hotels in the UK to 68, the French company said in a statement.

Accor is targeting a network of 300 hotels in the UK by 2015, it said.

