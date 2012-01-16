PARIS Jan 16 Accor, Europe's
largest hotel group, said on Monday splitting its property
assets fom its hotel management business was not on the group's
agenda.
Accor is however looking into the option of separating
reporting lines for the two actvities in order to boost
efficiency, the group said in an e-mailed statement to Reuters.
Accor was reacting to a report in Les Echos newspaper that
said its largest shareholder, Colony Capital, wanted the French
hotels group to consider spinning off of its property assets in
a bid to unlock more value.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Lionel Laurent)