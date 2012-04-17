Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
PARIS, April 17 Europe's largest hotel group, Accor, said on Tuesday that it expects a recovery in hotel demand to continue in the second quarter, as it posted a 4.5 percent like-for-like growth in first-quarter revenues.
Accor, the world's fourth-largest hotel group behind the InterContinental, Marriott and Starwood chains, said revenue in the first three months of 2012 reached 1.37 billion euros ($1.79 billion), up 4.5 percent on a comparable basis and 1.2 percent as reported, driven by stronger growth in room rates. ($1 = 0.7656 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon and Elena Berton; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)
NEW YORK, Feb 23 Warren Buffett, widely considered one of the world's best investors, is likely to tout the merits of passive investing this weekend to readers of his annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders.
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 23 Shares of GNC jumped from record low levels on Thursday after its interim chief executive invested $5 million in the vitamin and supplement retailer.