PARIS Oct 18 Accor , Europe's largest hotel group, said on Tuesday it had yet to see demand for hotel rooms to reflect signs of an economic slowdown and expected steady growth to continue in the fourth quarter.

Accor, the world's fourth-largest hotel group, kept its outlook for a rise of up to 19 percent in its core operating profit this year as it posted a 2.7 percent rise in third-quarter sales, in line with forecasts.

The French company, which owns 4,200 hotels worldwide, said higher occupancy rates and a gradual recovery in average room rates should lift full-year 2011 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to between 510 million and 530 milllion euros, up from 446 million in 2010.

Third quarter sales reached 1.623 billion euros ($2.22 billion), broadly in line with a 1.622 billion euros forecast in a Reuters poll of 5 analysts.

Like-for-like sales growth reached 5.8 percent in the quarter. ($1 = 0.731 Euros)