PARIS Oct 18 Accor , Europe's largest
hotel group, said on Tuesday it had yet to see demand for hotel
rooms to reflect signs of an economic slowdown and expected
steady growth to continue in the fourth quarter.
Accor, the world's fourth-largest hotel group, kept its
outlook for a rise of up to 19 percent in its core operating
profit this year as it posted a 2.7 percent rise in
third-quarter sales, in line with forecasts.
The French company, which owns 4,200 hotels worldwide, said
higher occupancy rates and a gradual recovery in average room
rates should lift full-year 2011 earnings before interest and
tax (EBIT) to between 510 million and 530 milllion euros, up
from 446 million in 2010.
Third quarter sales reached 1.623 billion euros ($2.22
billion), broadly in line with a 1.622 billion euros forecast in
a Reuters poll of 5 analysts.
Like-for-like sales growth reached 5.8 percent in the
quarter.
($1 = 0.731 Euros)
