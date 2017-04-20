PARIS, April 20 AccorHotels, Europe's biggest hotel group, on Thursday reported a 7.4 percent rise in first quarter revenue on a like-for-like basis, with brisk business in Germany and the United Kingdom countering a weak performance in Brazil.

The French company, which has been trying to improve revenues at home and expand in the luxury end of the market globally, said some new areas such as concierge services were also growing strongly.

Accorhotels posted revenue of 425 million euros ($458 million) in the first three months of the year.

"The trends observed in the first quarter in the vast majority of regions reflect a favourable environment for the hotel industry," Chief Executive Sebastien Bazin said in a statement, adding this was particularly the case in France, Europe and Asia. (Reporting by Sarah White and Pascale Denis, Editing by Maya Nikolaeva)