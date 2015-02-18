* 2014 EBIT 602 mln euros vs I/B/E/S poll 589 mln euros
PARIS, Feb 18 Accor, Europe's largest
hotelier, reported a record operating profit last year, reaping
the fruits of a restructuring as well as recovering demand for
hotel rooms in Europe.
The world's fourth-largest hotel group, undergoing a
three-year reorganisation begun by Chief Executive Sebastien
Bazin, said it aimed to improve its performance even more this
year despite a challenging economic climate.
Accor was cautious on France, its largest market, which
makes up 35 percent of group revenue, because of the weak
economic climate, and any potential impact from the deadly
attacks by Islamist militants in January.
"We will remain extremely vigilant on France," Bazin said.
Overall, Accor said early 2015 business trends were good and
in line with the fourth quarter in most regions. But in Brazil
where Accor is the biggest hotel operator with about 200 hotels,
the company is bracing for a lengthy economic slowdown.
Bazin, a private equity specialist, who took over in August
2013, has split Accor into two divisions, HotelServices and
HotelInvest, to separate its hotel services business from its
property activities to boost profitability.
"I am extremely confident about the two remaining years of
the transformation plan," Bazin said, though he declined to
provide specific targets for 2015 and beyond.
This year Accor will step up the pace of the hotel
restructuring. On Wednesday, it announced the sale of the Zurich
MGallery hotel for 55 million euros.
"The message remains positive" said Societe Generale
analysts, who have a "buy" rating on the stock.
Accor, which competes with InterContinental,
Marriott and Starwood, said full-year core
earnings reached a record 602 million euros ($687 million), a
like-for-like rise of 11.7 percent, underpinned by cost savings
and strong demand in most markets.
This compared with its revised guidance of around 600
million and analysts' average estimate of 589 million in a
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.
Accor, with 3,700 hotels ranging from the luxury Sofitel to
the budget Ibis, said it would pay a 2014 dividend of 0.95 euros
a share, up 19 percent from 2013.
By 1019 GMT, Accor shares gained 2.17 percent, outperforming
the STOXX Europe 600 travel and leisure sector index SXTP>,
which rose 0.95 percent. They are up 21 percent this year.
It will also spend 225 million euros over five years on its
digital business, responding to competition from online rivals
such as Expedia and Booking.com.
In China, Accor has teamed up with China Lodging Group
to speed up expansion in the region.
($1 = 0.8766 euros)
