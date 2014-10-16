* Q3 sales 1.459 bln euros, up 4.6 pct life-for-like

* Slight improvement in France, Africa slowing

* Keeps 2014 operating profit goal (Adds CFO comment, details)

PARIS, Oct 16 Europe's largest hotel group Accor said on Thursday sales growth accelerated in the third quarter as demand for hotel rooms improved slightly in France while Southern Europe continued to recover.

The world's fourth-largest hotelier, which makes more than 70 percent of its revenue in Europe said, however, it remained "extremely vigilant" about the situation in Africa, where it was seeing the first signs of a slowdown amid the Ebola epidemic.

Chief Financial Officer Sophie Stabile told reporters that bookings had been cancelled in about a quarter of its 100 hotels in Africa, which account for 2 percent of Accor's turnover,

"At this stage we are not experiencing other cancellations tied to this development," when asked if the Ebola epidemic was curbing tourism flows on other continents.

An outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus has killed 4,493 people since it began in West Africa in March. Accor has hotels in a number of countries in the region, including Ghana, Ivory Coast, Nigeria and Senegal.

The company, whose 14 hotel brands range from budget Ibis to luxury Sofitel, said sales in the quarter to September 30 rose 4.6 percent to 1.459 billion euros ($1.9 billion) on a like-for-like basis, up from 3.3 percent growth in the second quarter.

Accor kept its forecast for 2014 operating profit of 575 million to 595 million euros, up from an adjusted operating profit of 521 million in 2013.

Accor, which competes with InterContinental, Marriott and Starwood, is undergoing a reorganisation initiated by CEO Sebastien Bazin, but has been hit by a variety of problems in its home market.

Business in France, which generates 35 percent of group sales, improved slightly in August and September, notably in Paris, and that should continue in October, the company said.

The situation in the French market, however, remained "uncertain over the medium term due to a constrained economic and tax climate", the Accor statement said.

Accor's shares have lost 12 percent this year, underperforming a 6 percent fall in the European travel and leisure index, after gains of 28.5 percent in 2013. (1 US dollar = 0.7801 euro) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by David Clarke)