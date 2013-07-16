PARIS, July 16 Europe's largest hotel group, Accor, said like-for-like sales growth accelerated in the second quarter as trade fairs like the Paris Airshow boosted hotel room demand in France, Germany and Britain, making up for weakness in Southern Europe.

The world's fourth-largest hotelier, which makes more than 70 percent of its sales in Europe, said sales in the quarter to June 30 rose 3.3 percent like-for-like to 1.467 billion euros ($1.93 billion), near the 1.493 billion average in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.

This compared with a 0.1 percent decline in the first quarter. ($1 = 0.7612 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)