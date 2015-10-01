* AccorHotels to spend annual 4.15 mln euros under 10-year deal

* AccorHotels eyes cooperation with entertainment promoter AEG

By Dominique Vidalon and Pascale Denis

PARIS, Oct 1 AccorHotels has landed the naming rights of Paris indoor concert hall and sports arena Palais Omnisports de Paris Bercy (POPB) as part of its strategy to boost brand awareness and thus revenue.

The deal also paves the way for future cooperation between AccorHotels and Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG), one of the world's largest music entertainment promoter and co-operator of the Paris arena, AccorHotels CEO Sebastien Bazin told Reuters.

Under the plan, which was cleared by the Paris City Council earlier this week, France's biggest concert hall with a capacity of 20,000 seats built 30 years ago on the eastern edge of the city will be renamed "AccorHotels Arena POPB" when it re-opens on Nov.6 after an 18-months makeover.

AccorHotels is spending 4.15 million euros per year for the 10-year naming rights deal, with an option to extend it for another 10 years.

"AccorHotels gives its brand true exposure with this deal", Bazin said, describing the initiative as "the logical follow-up to our name change and digital expansion".

The world's fourth-largest hotel group changed its own name from "Accor" to "AccorHotels" in June and has been accelerating its digital business to fight back against online rivals such as Expedia..

The naming rights deal was awarded by a consortium controlled the City of Paris and by Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG), owned by Denver billionaire, Philip Anschutz.

Future cooperation between AccorHotels and AEG could focus on offering packages coupling AEG entertainment tickets with reservations in AccorHotels and with AccorHotels loyalty cards.

Rock bands U2 and Foo Fighters will the first acts to play the revamped arena, whose capacity was increased to 20,000 seats from 17,000 under a makeover that cost around 150 million euros.

Naming rights are a relatively new concept in France, where most sports venue are owned by local authorities.

Recent initiatives in the sector have included the new Bordeaux stadium, which was named Matmut Atlantique under a ten-year contract with French insurer Matmut Group worth around 20 million euros, and the Nice stadium, renamed Allianz Riviera Stadium, for roughly the same amount.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Pascale Denis; Editing by Andrew Callus)