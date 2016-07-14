By Wakako Sato
| TOKYO, July 14
TOKYO, July 14 Seoul-based private equity firm
MBK Partners is planning to buy Japanese golf course operator
Accordia Golf Co in a deal that could value the company
as much as 160 billion yen ($1.5 billion), three people with
direct knowledge of the matter told Thomson Reuters LPC.
In what would be one of Japan's biggest private equity deals
in recent years, the people told LPC, a loan-focused news
service, that the country's big three banks - Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial Group, Mizuho Financial Group and
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group - are working on
arranging senior loans worth 75 billion yen for MBK Partners to
fund the deal.
As much as 35 billion yen of mezzanine finance may also be
provided, the people said. They asked not to be identified
because they were not authorised to speak to the media about the
planned acquisition, which includes debt.
Accordia is worth about 91 billion yen by market value on
the Tokyo exchange, and had net debt of 57.7 billion as of
March.
A spokesman for Accordia declined to comment. MBK officials
contacted in Seoul and Tokyo declined to comment, while
spokespeople for the three Japanese banks all declined to
comment.
Accordia was set up by Goldman Sachs Group after it
bought a series of golf course businesses in Japan that went
bankrupt after the country's sharp economic downturn in the
early 1990s.
Goldman took the company public in 2006, selling its last
holding in Accordia in 2011.
Accordia is 18.95 percent owned by investment fund Reno
which is partly owned by Yoshiaki Murakami, a Japanese activist
investor, as well as two other parties related to Murakami.
As of May the firm owned 43 golf courses nationwide, and
managed an additional 93 golf courses.
In the fiscal year ended March, its net profit fell 9.2
percent to 5.46 billion yen, while revenue dropped 24 percent to
48.5 billion yen.
($1 = 104.6100 yen)
(Reporting by Wakako Sato of LPC; Writing by Junko Fujita;
Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)