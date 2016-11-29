UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO Nov 29 Seoul-based private equity firm MBK Partners said on Tuesday it would acquire Japanese golf course operator Accordia Golf Co for about $760 million.
MBK said it would launch a tender offer to buy all shares in Accordia Golf at 1,210 yen ($10.78) per share, a 16.9 percent premium to Tuesday's closing price.
MBK said the deal would be worth 85.3 billion yen ($760 million) for a 100 percent stake, but the amount would be 103.7 billion yen if all stock options are exercised. ($1 = 112.2700 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources