TOKYO Nov 15 Japanese golf course operator PGM Holdings KK said on Thursday it will launch a tender offer for a controlling stake in Accordia Golf Co, in a deal worth up to 42.4 billion yen ($529 million).

PGM, which is seeking scale to eke out profits in a stagnant market, will offer 81,000 yen for each Accordia share to take a stake of up to 50.1 percent in Accordia. ($1 = 80.2200 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Michael Watson)