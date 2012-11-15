UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO Nov 15 Japanese golf course operator PGM Holdings KK said on Thursday it will launch a tender offer for a controlling stake in Accordia Golf Co, in a deal worth up to 42.4 billion yen ($529 million).
PGM, which is seeking scale to eke out profits in a stagnant market, will offer 81,000 yen for each Accordia share to take a stake of up to 50.1 percent in Accordia. ($1 = 80.2200 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Michael Watson)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources