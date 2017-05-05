PARIS May 5 The shareholders of AccorHotels on Friday granted former French President Nicolas Sarkozy a board seat, approving the proposal by 97.37 percent of votes cast at the company's annual shareholder meeting.

Sarkozy also chairs the newly created international strategy committee of Europe's largest hotel group. His board appointment was announced in February.

Sarkozy, who led France for five years from 2007, lost his bid for another presidential term in November after coming third in the primaries of his centre-right party. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Editing by Sarah White)