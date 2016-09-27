UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS, Sept 27 AccorHotels said on Tuesday it planned to open 50 youth hostels targetting millenials by 2020 under the Jo&Joe brandname as it enters a sector that is moving upmarket and attracting investors.
Europe's largest hotel group said in a statement it would notably open hostels in Paris and Bordeaux in 2018 as well as in Warsaw, Budapest, Rio or Sao Paulo. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Leigh Thomas)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources