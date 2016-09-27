PARIS, Sept 27 AccorHotels said on Tuesday it planned to open 50 youth hostels targetting millenials by 2020 under the Jo&Joe brandname as it enters a sector that is moving upmarket and attracting investors.

Europe's largest hotel group said in a statement it would notably open hostels in Paris and Bordeaux in 2018 as well as in Warsaw, Budapest, Rio or Sao Paulo. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Leigh Thomas)