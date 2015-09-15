PARIS, Sept 15 AccorHotels has agreed a deal to use its Novotel and Ibis brands on two hotels it manages at Tehran's main international airport and is setting its sights on growth potential in the country.

AccorHotels said it would be the first international hotel group to launch its brands in Iran when the deal with the owner of the hotels, Aria Ziggurat Tourism Development Co, takes effect next month.

Iran is set to have relief from international sanctions next year following an agreement with six world powers in July to curb a nuclear programme that the West feared was aimed at making nuclear weapons. Iran has denied that allegation.

The two hotels, a midscale Novotel IKIA with 296 rooms and an economy Ibis IKIA with 196 rooms, are linked to the main terminal of Imam Khomeini International Airport. The owner Aria Ziggurat Tourism Development Co is part of tourism investment holding SEMEGA.

"Our brands are looking at huge growth potential in this country, which is home to almost 80 million people and is expanding its economy," AccorHotels Chief Executive Sebastien Bazin said in a statement on Tuesday.

He said Accor's ambition was to develop a hotel network in the country.

France's main business lobby group, the Medef, is sending a delegation of about 130 firms to Iran, including companies such as Total and Peugeot, from Sept. 21-23.

They will be accompanied by the trade and agriculture ministers.

(Reporting by James Regan. Editing by Jane Merriman)