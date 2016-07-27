PARIS, July 27 AccorHotels on
Wednesday predicted its operating profit would rise further this
year as Europe's largest hotel group reaps the fruits of its
restructuring.
The world's fifth-largest hotel group said it would get a
boost in the second half from recently acquired Fairmont Raffles
International group but expressed caution about the impact of
Britain's vote to leave the European Union and attacks in France
and Germany.
It added that situation in Turkey was "still difficult to
measure."
AccorHotels, undergoing an overhaul begun by Chief Executive
Sebastien Bazin in 2013, forecast a 2016 operating profit of
between 670 million euros ($736.20 million) and 720 million
euros, compared with 665 million in 2015. A ThomsonReuters poll
produced a forecast of 713 million euros.
First-half operating profit fell 4 percent like-for-like to
239 million euros, below the Thomson Reuters average estimate of
257 million euro, as weak trading in France and Brazil weighed
on trading.
($1 = 0.9101 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Astrid Wendlandt)