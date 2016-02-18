UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS Feb 18 AccorHotels, Europe's largest hotelier, posted a 3.5 percent rise in like-for-like operating profit last year, as restructuring and robust demand in most markets offset a slowdown in France after Islamist attacks and weakness in Brazil.
AccorHotels, undergoing a reorganisation begun by Chief Executive Sebastien Bazin in 2013, said it aimed to continue to significantly improve its operational and financial performance this year despite a volatile global economy.
Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) gained to 665 million euros. This compared with a revised company's guidance of between 655 million to 675 million euros. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S expected 659 million euros.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Alister Doyle)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.