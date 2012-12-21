By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 21 Paul Beswick, the acting
chief accountant at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission,
has been named to the position permanently, the agency announced
on Friday.
The announcement marks one of the first public personnel
decisions by SEC Chairman Elisse Walter, who took over the post
on Dec. 14 after Mary Schapiro stepped down.
Beswick will replace Jim Kroecker, who left in July. He has
been serving as acting chief accountant for the past several
months.
He will take over the post at a critical time for the SEC,
which is engaged in tense negotiations with China in an effort
to get access to work papers by audit firms that review the
books of China-based companies listed on U.S. stock exchanges.
After making little progress in talks with China, the SEC
took an aggressive stance against the Chinese affiliates of
Deloitte, KPMG, PricewaterhouseCoopers
, BDO and Ernst & Young earlier this month
after those firms failed to supply documents relating to audits
of U.S.-listed Chinese companies suspected of possible
wrongdoing.
The Office of the Chief Accountant at the SEC has been
deeply involved in efforts to strike a deal with China.
Before being tapped as acting chief accountant, Beswick
served as deputy chief accountant.
He was a central figure in the SEC's study of International
Financial Reporting Standards, or IFRS. He directed a multi-year
effort to help the commission evaluate IFRS, including
preparation of a final report released earlier this year.
He has served at the SEC since 2007. Prior to joining the
SEC, he worked as a partner at Ernst & Young.