LONDON Nov 29 Global accountant BDO predicts
rapid consolidation in the sector due to pressure on fees,
regulatory change and big investment costs, that will leave only
a couple of mid-sized firms.
"Within the next five years, we anticipate that the global
consolidation of our profession will gather pace, leaving only
two or three substantial mid-tier networks globally," BDO Chief
Executive Martin van Roekel told Reuters.
The 50-year old London-based company said on Friday that its
revenues in the financial year ended Sept. 30 rose 7.3 percent
to $6.45 billion, due in part to a string of mergers including
three in the United States and with Britain's PKF in March.
The global accounting sector is dominated by the so-called
Big Four firms, KPMG, EY, Deloitte
and PwC, with BDO and Grant Thornton leading the
mid-tier pack.
Van Roekel said the Big Four wouldn't suddenly become the
Big Five or Big Six as the gap between them and mid-tier firms
would take years to close.
There are about 10 mid-tier firms with revenues of more than
$2 billion and he expects the merger talks now going on to
whittle this down to 2-3 over the next five years or so.
Consolidation is being driven by the need to invest heavily
in technology, regulation, and the need for an extensive
cross-border presence to serve increasingly international
customers.
"A number of smaller mid-tier firms are struggling with that
investment. Based on discussions I have had, it gives me
confidence that mergers are not going to stop," he said.
Even if BDO and Grant Thornton merged, their combined
revenues would be half that of the smallest of the Big Four.
"If I look at the size of the Big Four, it's not realistic
to suppose we will reach that size. We don't want to be a copy
of the Big Four but to be a strong alternative," he said.
Concerns over the dominance and length of time the Big Four
have audited the books of banks prompted the European Union to
propose that top companies change accountants regularly - a step
U.S. lawmakers have rejected.
Negotiations on the law are edging towards a deal, possibly
as soon as next week, which would mean companies having to
switch accounting firm about once a decade.
Van Roekel said this would offer opportunities to mid-tier
firms but real change would take years. Britain has put pressure
on firms to switch accountants but so far the changes have been
between the Big Four.
"We can't sit and wait for the market to pick this up. We
have to be active ourselves and make sure we demonstrate we can
handle those big clients," van Roekel said.
The industry is monitoring closely plans by KPMG and EY to
merge operations in Denmark, an unusual move given the fierce
rivalry between the Big Four.
"It's going to have a serious impact on that market. We
don't know the real reason why they are merging," he said.