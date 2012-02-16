LONDON Feb 16 Global auditing and advisory firm Ernst & Young has hired Stefan Walter, formerly of the global Basel Committee on banking supervision, to expand its financial regulation practice.

"Global regulatory reforms present serious and complex challenges for financial services firms as they grapple with the realities of working in fragile and volatile economies," Bill Schlich, Ernst & Young global banking and capital markets leader said in a statement.

Walter was secretary general of the Basel Committee for five years during which it authored the Basel III accord, the world's core regulatory response to the financial crisis and which will force banks to beef up capital cushions from 2013.

He has also worked for 15 years at the New York Federal Reserve and is the fourth former senior regulator to join E&Y in the past few months.

Senior UK Financial Services Authority official Thomas Huertas joined last year. Alvir Hoffmann and Hidekatsu Koishihara, former senior Brazilian and Japanese regulatory officials, respectively, have also joined recently.

Tough new rules on capital, liquidity and derivatives are forcing banks to rethink business models. (Reporting by Huw Jones. Editing by Mark Potter)