LONDON Feb 16 Global auditing and
advisory firm Ernst & Young has hired Stefan Walter, formerly of
the global Basel Committee on banking supervision, to expand its
financial regulation practice.
"Global regulatory reforms present serious and complex
challenges for financial services firms as they grapple with the
realities of working in fragile and volatile economies," Bill
Schlich, Ernst & Young global banking and capital markets leader
said in a statement.
Walter was secretary general of the Basel Committee for five
years during which it authored the Basel III accord, the world's
core regulatory response to the financial crisis and which will
force banks to beef up capital cushions from 2013.
He has also worked for 15 years at the New York Federal
Reserve and is the fourth former senior regulator to join E&Y in
the past few months.
Senior UK Financial Services Authority official Thomas
Huertas joined last year. Alvir Hoffmann and Hidekatsu
Koishihara, former senior Brazilian and Japanese regulatory
officials, respectively, have also joined recently.
Tough new rules on capital, liquidity and derivatives are
forcing banks to rethink business models.
(Reporting by Huw Jones. Editing by Mark Potter)