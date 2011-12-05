LONDON Dec 5 The United States is likely
to signal, perhaps this week, only qualified support for
switching to global accounting rules, said a top standards
official on Monday.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has said
it will give more clarity by year-end on whether it will switch
to rules authored by the International Accounting Standards
Board (IASB) which are used in 120 countries.
The SEC is due to give a keynote speech on Monday morning in
Washington, where the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) is
holding its annual accounting and auditing conference over the
next three days. Regulators often use the conference to make
significant policy announcements.
Commenting on possible outcomes, IASB Vice Chairman Ian
Mackintosh said: "One extreme would be a "big bang" wholesale
adoption like in Canada, and the other would be a flat 'No'."
"My betting is for something in between," he told a
conference organised by the ICAEW accounting body on Monday.
Mackintosh noted an SEC paper outlining a possible system of
"condorsement" where each IASB rule is adopted individually
rather than a wholesale switch -- an idea backed by the trustees
of the U.S. Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB).
"Probably the SEC will come out with some sort of exposure
draft or consultative paper with their view forward," Mackintosh
said.
The IASB will then have to decide, through consultation with
its members, how to respond to the U.S. announcement and IASB
Chairman Hans Hoogervorst will make an "important" speech to the
U.S. conference on Tuesday, Mackintosh said.
Many big U.S. firms are keen to make the switch in order to
cut reporting costs as they have many subsidiaries across the
world that file statements using IASB rules.
Smaller, domestic-focused U.S. companies and some vocal
investor groups say IASB rules are not detailed enough and many
in Congress don't want to give up regulatory sovereignty to a
body based in London.
Accounting industry officials say the SEC will probably have
to go beyond broad support to some sort of clear commitment and
timeline to switch to IASB rules. This could be over several
years and just for large companies.
BIG PICTURE
Leaders of the Group of 20 economies (G20) want a single set
of global accounting rules to make life easier for investors and
regulators.
Getting the United States to sign up is just one step along
the way and other countries are becoming impatient.
Asian members want the IASB to turn to their wishlist of
rule changes after years of getting bogged down in negotiations
with the United States.
An original convergence deadline of June 2011 was shifted to
the end of this month but disagreements between IASB and FASB
over key rules have pushed this back further.
"It's an exercise in diminishing returns. It's an obstacle
to effective standard setting and condorsement will only take
more time," said Bill Hicks, a financial reporting panel member
at UK industry lobby CBI.
G20 leaders in Cannes last month called for an update on
convergence work in April 2012.
Mackintosh said there was a possibility of completing the
main rules being converged by the end of next year and that many
in the industry want a period of reflection after they are
implemented in 2015 or 2016.
"I think we need some time for some big picture thinking.
What is financial reporting about?" he added.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Sophie Walker)