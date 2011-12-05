* US SEC economist says more time needed on IFRS decision
By Nanette Byrnes and Huw Jones
WASHINGTON/LONDON, Dec 5 A top U.S.
regulator on Monday added several more months to years of
deliberation on whether the United States would switch to global
accounting rules used in 120 countries.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had said
it would give more clarity by year-end on whether it will adopt
IFRS rules authored by the International Accounting Standards
Board (IASB).
But James Kroeker, chief accountant at the Securities and
Exchange Commission (SEC), told an industry conference SEC staff
need "a few additional months" to prepare their report.
He said he could not give a "precise schedule."
"I'm encouraged for the prospect of incorporation of IFRS,"
Kroeker said. "A grain of sand passing in the hourglass is
nothing compared to establishing a strong and lasting
framework."
Kroeker's comments are likely to increase frustration felt
by some IASB members who have long wanted a clear signal from
the United States on IFRS rules so that the board's work
programme can move on.
The IASB said it had no comment on Kroeker's remarks.
Earlier on Monday, IASB Vice Chairman Ian Mackintosh said
the United States could opt for "big bang" wholesale adoption
like in Canada, a flat 'No' or something in between.
"My betting is for something in between," he told a
conference organised by the ICAEW accounting body in London.
Mackintosh noted an SEC paper outlining a possible system of
so-called "condorsement" where each IASB rule is adopted
individually rather than a wholesale switch -- an idea backed by
the trustees of the U.S. Financial Accounting Standards Board
(FASB).
"Probably the SEC will come out with some sort of exposure
draft or consultative paper with their view forward," Mackintosh
said.
The IASB will then have to decide, through consultation with
its members, how to respond to the U.S. announcement and IASB
Chairman Hans Hoogervorst will make an "important" speech to the
U.S. conference on Tuesday, Mackintosh said.
Many big U.S. firms are keen to make the switch in order to
cut reporting costs as they have subsidiaries across the world
that file statements using IASB rules.
Smaller, domestic-focused U.S. companies and some vocal
investor groups say IASB rules are not detailed enough. Many in
Congress do not want to surrender regulatory sovereignty to a
body based in London.
Accounting industry officials say the SEC will probably have
to go beyond broad support to some sort of clear commitment and
timeline to switch to IASB rules. This could be over several
years and just for large companies.
CONVERGENCE DRAGS ON
Leaders of the Group of 20 economies (G20) want a single set
of global accounting rules to make life easier for investors and
regulators.
Getting the United States to sign up is just one step along
the way and other countries are becoming impatient.
Asian members want the IASB to turn to their wishlist of
rule changes after years of getting bogged down in negotiations
with the United States.
An original convergence deadline of June 2011 was shifted to
the end of this month but disagreements between IASB and FASB
over key rules have pushed this back further.
G20 leaders in Cannes last month called for an update on
convergence work in April 2012.
Mackintosh said there was a possibility of completing the
main rules being converged by the end of next year and that many
in the industry want a period of reflection after they are
implemented in 2015 or 2016.
(Reporting by Huw Jones in London and Nanette Byrnes in
Washington; Editing by Sophie Walker)