* Global rules convergence seen continuing
* French body calls for new way of working at IASB
* U.S. position could spark IFRS delay in Japan
* IASB says board at pivotal moment
By Huw Jones
LONDON, July 16 The United States is expected to
allow its top companies to use global book-keeping rules,
ensuring they will gain currency despite a lack of enthusiasm
from the country's regulators, accounting industry officials
said on Monday.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday
that full-scale adoption of rules known as IFRS and set by the
London-based International Accounting Standards Board (IASB),
had little support, dealing a blow to hopes among investors of
their universal adoption.
The United States uses generally accepted accounting
principles or GAAP.
But leaders of the top 20 economies (G20) want a single set
of accounting rules built around the IASB by mid-2013 to make it
easier for investors to compare companies around the world.
The SEC's long-awaited and delayed staff report was a bitter
blow for the IASB but industry officials said it was not the end
of the story.
Nigel Sleigh-Johnson, head of financial reporting at
UK-based accounting body ICAEW, said the IASB needed to pick
itself up and focus on its growing workload as it was clear the
SEC will not decide to adopt IFRS in any comprehensive way.
"I don't see the U.S. being cast adrift into glorious
isolation. I still think it's on the table to have an option to
use IFRS, which would go down well with the largest U.S.
companies," Sleigh-Johnson said.
Compared with a few years ago, it was not so essential for
the United States to adopt the rules as they have gained so much
momentum, added Andrew Buchanan, global head of IFRS at auditors
BDO International.
The IASB reacted coolly over the weekend to the SEC report.
"While recognising the right of the SEC to determine the
method and timing for incorporation of IFRS in the United
States, we regret that the staff report is not accompanied by a
recommended action plan for the SEC," Michel Prada, chairman of
the IASB's trustees said in a statement.
"For the benefit of both U.S. and international
stakeholders, the trustees look forward to the SEC resolving the
continued uncertainty regarding the US's commitment to global
accounting standards," Prada added.
The trustees will study the SEC report and "take further
steps as necessary", Prada said, without elaborating.
The IASB and its U.S. counterpart, the FASB, have been
locked in joint meetings for years to "converge" or align their
rules in a bid to bring America fully on board the IFRS train.
The hope was that convergence would alleviate U.S. worries
about giving up regulatory sovereignty in setting rules that are
fundamental to its economy and companies.
But even alignment has faced hurdles in recent months due to
a lack of consensus, forcing the G20 to push back its deadline.
Industry officials say the delay should also be viewed
against the backdrop of a U.S. presidential election campaign
and staff changes underway at the SEC.
Ed Nusbaum, chief executive of Grant Thornton, a global
auditing firm and a member of FASB's oversight body, said he was
not surprised by the SEC position.
"Although it delays adoption of IFRS in the U.S., I am
optimistic that the convergence of accounting standards will
continue and that we will slowly move towards a global set of
principles," Nusbaum said.
The IASB, whose rules are used in over 100 countries,
including the European Union, wanted a firm date from the United
States to bolster convergence work and encourage countries like
Japan, Singapore or Malaysia which are sitting on the fence.
IASB chairman Hans Hoogervorst said at the weekend that
momentum behind IFRS becoming "global accounting standards is
irreversible", a view several industry officials backed.
Jerome Haas, president of the French accounting standards
board ANC, said while it was important to continue work on
global rules, the IASB must move on and work within "new
parameters" and not be dominated by alignment work.
"Let's only issue standards which are good and serve actual
needs. You need to explain what are the differences between
standards so investors can read statements," Haas said.
Hoogervorst said the IASB was already working on a new
agenda to include more input from local regulators like France's
ANC, saying the "era of convergence is coming to an end".
"We are at a pivotal moment for our organisation... This is
the right time to come on board and participate in shaping the
future of global accounting," Hoogervorst said.
(Editing by Mark Potter and David Cowell)