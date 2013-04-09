LONDON, April 9 A top accounting rule-setter
said it won't back down on forcing insurers in Europe and
elsewhere to give markets a more current snapshot of liabilities
on their books.
Insurers worry the reform being thrashed out by the
International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) will inject more
volatility into their financial statements, making it harder to
invest in long-term projects that would help economic recovery.
But IASB Chairman Hans Hoogervorst said the new standard,
set to be finalised next year, will be an improvement.
"Where it leads to more volatility, it is probably a
reflection of real economic risk," Hoogervorst said in a speech
to an accounting industry body in London on Tuesday. "Only
adequate levels of capital can deal with this risk; accounting
standards should not serve to cover it up."
The new standard will propose that insurers use current
interest rates when measuring the liabilities they face from
honouring policies on their books, Hoogervorst said.
Currently, many insurers are using "outdated" interest
rates, some dating back a decade, he said, adding: "Markets will
gain much more insight into how effective insurers are in
matching their liabilities with their assets."
He dismissed complaints from insurers the new rule, which
will be put out to consultation this quarter, would discourage
long-term investments.
Policymakers are hoping insurers will tap their huge pools
of assets, totalling 5.4 trillion euros ($7 trillion) in Europe
alone, to invest in infrastructure as banks shy away from
lending to conserve capital.
Some insurers have made a counter proposal to measure
liability using the yield the company expects on its assets.
"We call this 'hope and wish accounting'," Hoogervorst said.
The IASB's accounting rules are used in more than 100
countries and are mandatory for insurers such as Aviva,
Axa and Allianz in the 27-country European
Union.