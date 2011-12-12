(Refiles to correct spelling of 'new' in headline)

LONDON Dec 12 Former French markets chief Michel Prada has been appointed chairman of the International Accounting Standards Board's trustees, keeping a European in the top spot.

Prada is a former chairman of French markets regulator AMF, and a former chairman of the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), a global umbrella group for markets supervisors.

The IASB has been locked in meetings with U.S. counterparts for years to align accounting rules in the hope the United States will take the next step and adopt IASB rules outright.

Prada will take up the reins as the London-based IASB plans its 'post convergence' phase -- whether the United States climbs on board or not.

He will serve an initial three-year term, effective Jan. The post became empty after the sudden of Italian Tommaso Padoa-Schioppa a year ago.

The appointment of Prada is likely to reassure the European Union, which sees itself as having played a key role in turning IASB rules into a global set of standards used in over 100 countries.

The trustees oversee the work of the IASB, which is chaired by Dutchman Hans Hoogervorst. "I have always greatly appreciated Michel's judgement and his commitment to transparency in global markets," Hoogervorst said in a statement.

Trustee appointments are approved by a monitoring board of regulators like the European Commission and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, who represent the public interest.

Prada is currently chairman of the International Valuation Standards Board. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Dan Lalor)