LONDON Dec 12 Former French markets chief
Michel Prada has been appointed chairman of the International
Accounting Standards Board's trustees, keeping a European in the
top spot.
Prada is a former chairman of French markets regulator AMF,
and a former chairman of the International Organisation of
Securities Commissions (IOSCO), a global umbrella group for
markets supervisors.
The IASB has been locked in meetings with U.S. counterparts
for years to align accounting rules in the hope the United
States will take the next step and adopt IASB rules outright.
Prada will take up the reins as the London-based IASB plans
its 'post convergence' phase -- whether the United States climbs
on board or not.
He will serve an initial three-year term, effective Jan. The
post became empty after the sudden of Italian Tommaso
Padoa-Schioppa a year ago.
The appointment of Prada is likely to reassure the European
Union, which sees itself as having played a key role in turning
IASB rules into a global set of standards used in over 100
countries.
The trustees oversee the work of the IASB, which is chaired
by Dutchman Hans Hoogervorst. "I have always greatly appreciated
Michel's judgement and his commitment to transparency in global
markets," Hoogervorst said in a statement.
Trustee appointments are approved by a monitoring board of
regulators like the European Commission and U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission, who represent the public interest.
Prada is currently chairman of the International Valuation
Standards Board.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Dan Lalor)