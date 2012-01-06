* Accounting board wanted much higher fine
* Tribunal "surprised" no PwC partner has been named
* PwC also being probed for Barclays client money breach
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Jan 6 Top auditor
PricewaterhouseCoopers has been fined a record 1.4 million
pounds in Britain for wrongly telling local regulators for seven
years that JPMorgan Securities was keeping client money
safe.
The successful case brought by the Accountancy and Actuarial
Discipline Board (AADB) is the latest sign of how regulators are
taking a harder line on auditors, seen by policymakers as being
too soft on banks in the run-up to the financial crisis.
The AADB said PwC, one of the world's "Big Four" auditors,
which check the books of nearly all blue-chip companies,
admitted it failed to obtain "sufficient appropriate evidence"
to report that JPMorgan Securities complied with strict client
money rules spanning several years.
Most of the client money from futures and options trading
was being daily "swept" into interest-bearing, unsegregated
accounts overnight at JPMorgan Chase bank, the firm's parent,
the AADB said.
In June 2010 the UK Financial Services Authority
(FSA)slapped a record 33.32 million pound fine on JPMorgan
Securities for failing to keep client money separate at all
times from the firm's money over a seven-year period to July
2009.
Sums ranging between $1.9 billion and $23 billion of client
money were being held in unsegregated accounts that would have
been at risk of loss had the lender become insolvent, the FSA
said at the time.
On Friday the AADB said an independent tribunal found that
PwC's misconduct was "very serious".
The tribunal would have fined PwC 2 million pounds but
reduced the penalty because the auditor had cooperated. The
tribunal also made PwC pay the AADB's costs in investigating and
prosecuting the case.
SURPRISED AND CONCERNED
The AADB had proposed a 6 million pound fine, while PwC had
suggested to the tribunal the fine should be at the lower end of
a 500,000 to 1 million pound range.
"It's an appropriate penalty, given the framework the
tribunal had to deal with," Tom Martin, AADB executive counsel,
told Reuters.
Sanctions are being reviewed, however, as part of updating
the Financial Reporting Council, the regulatory umbrella group
to which the AADB belongs.
"We think there may be a time for debate about the level of
sanctions for firms the size of the Big Four," Martin said.
The tribunal appeared to call for further action.
"We wish to comment that we have been surprised and
concerned that no partner at PwC has been named in relation to
this matter or proceeded against by the (AADB's) Executive
Counsel," the tribunal said in its ruling.
Martin said the AADB planned to take no further action
against PwC in the JPMorgan Securities case.
Barclays was fined 1.1 million pounds in January
last year for client money rules breaches, and the AADB is
probing PwC's role as auditor.
PwC chalked up gross revenues of $29.2 billion in the
financial year that ended June 30, 2011.
The complaint against PwC focuses on its reports to the FSA
for the seven years ended Dec. 31, 2001 to Dec. 31, 2008. The
segregation error came to light on July 8, 2009.
The safety of client money was thrust into the spotlight in
September 2008 when U.S. bank Lehman Brothers went bust. The
AADB is probing auditor Ernst & Young's role in Lehman's failure
to hand back client money in Britain.
Following Lehman's demise, the FSA set up a team of nearly
40 staff to monitor client money rules, and its record fine on
JPMorgan Securities is one of seven fines for breaches.
Britain's biggest fine for an auditor had been 1.2 million
pounds in 1999, also for PwC, in relation to the failings of
Coopers & Lybrand, which later merged with Price Waterhouse to
form PwC, in its work on the accounts of the late Robert
Maxwell's group of companies.
