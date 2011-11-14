* KPMG says more clarity may still be needed

* E&Y says telecom firms may have to book more revenue upfront (Adds reaction from accounting firms)

By Huw Jones

LONDON, Nov 14 Accounting standard setters have tweaked their proposal for reforming how companies chalk up income from contracts, but has not changed a requirement that phone companies should not expense "free" handsets given to customers.

The International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and the U.S. Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) said on Monday they had altered their joint "revenue recognition" proposal first published last year after nearly 1,000 comment letters.

The aim is for companies across the world to recognise revenue consistently as part of wider efforts to forge a single set of global accounting rules to help investors.

The core principle that a company must recognise income from contracts when it transfers the goods or services to the customer remains unchanged.

But the proposal has been simplified in parts and contains more guidance after several sectors such as construction and telecoms raised concerns.

"Our proposals will give analysts and investors the confidence that revenue is being presented on a consistent basis, across industries and continents," IASB Chairman Hans Hoogervorst said in a statement.

"We plan to conduct additional outreach with interested parties during the comment period to help people understand the proposed guidance and to listen to any remaining concerns," said FASB Chairman Leslie Seidman.

KPMG, an accounting firm, said the proposals would hit telecoms, software and engineering firms most.

"While we welcome a more principles-based approach rather than detailed rules, companies should consider whether the proposals have sufficient clarity to be successfully applied," KPMG partner Brian O'Donovan said.

HANDSETS

The revised proposal still requires telecom companies to recognise income from handsets given to customers as part of a bundled contract for call and data services.

Telecom companies currently write off the "free" handset as part of their marketing costs, but the IASB and FASB still propose the cost should be treated in relation to the transaction revenues.

Ruth Picker, who tracks IASB rules at Ernst & Young, an accountancy firm, said telecom firms that provide free or subsidised handsets may have to recognise more revenue upfront to match the front-loaded costs.

The construction industry feared having to "slice and dice" their contracts and the revenue related to them for every change over the course of a contract, but this has been relaxed somewhat, which Picker said may help with off-plan real estate sales.

The new rules will also affect the automotive industry by requiring more precision in pricing parts to include the cost of warranties on them.

The new rules will change the recognition of royalties and other payments in pharmaceuticals licensing agreements.

The proposals are likely to require changes in IT systems and long-term compensation agreements for many companies, and mergers and acquisitions will also be affected where the firms have been recognising revenue from contracts at different times.

The latest changes are open to comment until March 2012 and are unlikely to come into force before 2015. (Editing by David Cowell and Will Waterman)