Aug 10 Healthcare revenue management company Accretive Health Inc posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit helped by growth in its key business of revenue cycle management.

Second-quarter net income was $8.6 million, or 8 cents a share, compared with $3.9 million, or 4 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 12 cents a share.

Net services revenue rose 21 percent to $183.6 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 10 cents a share, on revenue of $203.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

In July, the company signed a five-year revenue cycle management agreement with the Beaumont Health System to boost its market share of acute care hospital volume to 65 percent in Detroit.

Accretive Health helps U.S. hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers manage their revenue cycle operations and population-based health management initiatives.

Chicago, Illinois-based Accretive Health's shares closed at $28.60 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.