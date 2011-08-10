* Q2 adj EPS $0.12 vs est $0.10
* Q2 rev up 21 pct to $183.6 mln
(Follows alerts)
Aug 10 Healthcare revenue management company
Accretive Health Inc posted a better-than-expected
quarterly profit helped by growth in its key business of revenue
cycle management.
Second-quarter net income was $8.6 million, or 8 cents a
share, compared with $3.9 million, or 4 cents a share, a year
ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 12 cents a share.
Net services revenue rose 21 percent to $183.6 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 10 cents a
share, on revenue of $203.9 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
In July, the company signed a five-year revenue cycle
management agreement with the Beaumont Health System to boost
its market share of acute care hospital volume to 65 percent in
Detroit.
Accretive Health helps U.S. hospitals, physicians and other
healthcare providers manage their revenue cycle operations and
population-based health management initiatives.
Chicago, Illinois-based Accretive Health's shares closed at
$28.60 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj
Nair)