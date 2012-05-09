Stada says starts due diligence in M&A process
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel said on Saturday it had started a structured bidding process after receiving takeover bids from three buyout groups.
* Sees 2012 adj EPS $0.42-$0.50 vs est $0.61/shr
* Sees revenue of $960-$992 mln vs est $1.01 bln
May 9 Debt collection agency Accretive Health Inc cut its full-year outlook, citing uncertainties related to recent allegations that it violated patient privacy and debt collection laws.
Accretive Health came under scruitny last month when Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson accused the company of placing debt collectors in emergency rooms and demanding payments from patients before they received treatment.
For 2012, the company now expects adjusted earnings of 42 cents to 50 cents per share, on net services revenue of $960 million to $992 million.
It had earlier forecast earnings of 61 cents to 65 cents per share, on net services revenue of $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 54 cents per share, on revenue of $1.01 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Accretive Health shares closed at $8.85 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 25 Opponents of the Dakota Access Pipeline who were pushed out of their protest camp this week have vowed to keep up efforts to stop the multibillion-dollar project and take the fight to other pipelines as well.
Feb 24 Pfizer Inc said it received subpoenas from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts related to its support for organizations that provide financial help to Medicare patients.