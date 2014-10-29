Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Oct 29 Accu Holding AG :
* Says to split registered shares in 1:10 ratio by dividing nominal value of existing registered shares with nominal value of 100 Swiss francs each on each 10 registered shares with nominal value of 10 Swiss francs each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
March 10 Caterpillar Inc said on Friday it was compliant with tax laws, a week after federal law enforcement officials raided three of the company's buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.
* BT jumps after network separation deal (Adds details, closing prices)