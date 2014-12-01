BRIEF-Syngenta receives German approval for fungicide Solatenol
* First sales in Germany in 2017 season Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
Dec 1 Accu Holding AG :
* Reports scheduled conversion of convertible loan
* All convertible bonds in total volume of 3.2 million Swiss francs ($3.32 million) were converted into shares at 15.00 Swiss francs ($16) per share
* As a result share capital increased to 14.74 million Swiss francs from 12.6 million Swiss francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9627 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* First sales in Germany in 2017 season Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
* Full-year sales of 236.5 million Swiss francs ($237.33 million) (2015: 208.6 million francs, +13.4 percent in francs)
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------