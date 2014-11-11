Nov 11 Accu Holding AG :

* Said on Monday had strengthened its shareholder base through private placement of mandatory convertible loan in amount of approx. 3.22 million Swiss francs

* Said that on Dec. 1 loans would be converted to 258,000 new shares with par value of 10 Swiss francs each; conversion price was 15.00 Swiss francs per share

* Said share capital increase from 12.60 million Swiss francs to approx. 15.22 million Swiss francs would be used to finance pending growth projects in Switzerland and Slovakia

