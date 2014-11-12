(Company corrected its statement saying loans would be
converted to 214,400, not 258,000 new shares and that capital
would increase to approx. 14.74 million Swiss francs and not to
15.22 million Swiss francs)
Nov 12 Accu Holding AG :
* Said on Monday had strengthened its shareholder base
through private placement of mandatory convertible loan in
amount of approx. 3.22 million Swiss francs
* Said that on Dec. 1 loans would be converted to 214,400
new shares with par value of 10 Swiss francs each; conversion
price was 15.00 Swiss francs per share
* Said share capital increase from 12.60 million Swiss
francs to approx. 14.74 million Swiss francs would be used to
finance pending growth projects in Switzerland and Slovakia
