UPDATE 2-Newcomer Borr scoops up Transocean rigs for $1.4 bln as dealmaking heats up
* Deal comes a week after Fredriksen snaps up West Mira rig (Adds detail, share, background)
July 18 Accu Holding AG : * Six Exchange Regulation says is opening an investigation against Accu Holding
AG regarding a potential violation of reporting obligations * Six Exchange Regulation says investigation is connected with late
publication and submission of 2013 annual report of Accu Holding on May 22 * Source text [bit.ly/1jDRWBZ] * Further company coverage
* Deal comes a week after Fredriksen snaps up West Mira rig (Adds detail, share, background)
SAO PAULO, March 20 The Brazilian Agriculture Ministry confirmed on Monday that China had temporarily banned beef imports following a police investigation that revealed health inspectors were bribed to overlook unsanitary conditions at several plants.
* Trial for tax fraud, money laundering -source (Updates with comment from French senate, details)