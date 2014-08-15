Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Aug 15 Accu Holding AG : * Says H1 EBITDA of CHF 5.2 million and revenues of CHF 70.9 million * Says H1 EBIT amounted to CHF 3.3 million, H1 net profit reached CHF 1.4
million (previous year CHF 0.7 million) * Sees FY 2014 revenue of CHF 130 million, CHF 9.5 million EBITDA and CHF 3.5
million net profit * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
March 10 Caterpillar Inc said on Friday it was compliant with tax laws, a week after federal law enforcement officials raided three of the company's buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.
* BT jumps after network separation deal (Adds details, closing prices)