Nov 21 ACE Ltd : * Board to recommend 24% increase in quarterly dividend to shareholders, from

$0.51 to $0.63 per share; company to target repurchase of up to $1.5 billion

of its shares * Board announced authorization of a share repurchase program up to $2 billion

of the company's common stock through December 31, 2014 * Says proposal to increase dividend will apply to the next two quarterly

