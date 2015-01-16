Jan 16 Insurer ACE Group said it had promoted James Langdon to the new role of global head of upstream energy as the company continues to build its presence across the world's energy insurance markets.

Langdon is currently Lloyd's market manager for energy within ACE Global Markets.

He will continue to manage and build ACE`s expanding book of London-based wholesale business, the company said. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)