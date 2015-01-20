Jan 20 Property and casualty insurer ACE Group
has appointed Marcel Van Peenen as regional professional
indemnity manager for Asia.
Van Peenen will be based in Singapore and directly report to
Stanley Wong, who is the regional head of the financial lines
division in the Asia Pacific, according to a company statement.
He will drive the company's professional indemnity business,
including underwriting, product development, production and
distribution across the region, the company said.
Van Peenen previously served as a manager for the
professional lines unit of an international insurer in Asia, ACE
said in the statement.
(Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)