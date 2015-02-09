Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 9 Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc
* Says January sales at T$23.36 billion ($741.68 million), up 25.6 percent y/ySource text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.4960 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order