By Jim Finkle
| BOSTON, Sept 24
BOSTON, Sept 24 Insurer Ace Ltd plans to
start offering cyber security policies providing up to $100
million in coverage at a time when experts say it is hard for
businesses to obtain such large coverage following the surge in
high-profile breaches.
The plan comes with services from firms that help identify
cybersecurity vulnerabilities and respond to cyber attacks. They
include BitSight Technologies, FireEye Inc's Mandiant
services group, Navigant Consulting Inc, NetDiligence,
Promontory Financial Group and Verizon Communications Inc
.
To apply for a policy, customers go through intensive
scrutiny during underwriting, a process that includes reviews of
cyber security defenses, strategies for mitigating the impact of
breaches and board plans for responding to attacks, said Toby
Merrill, division senior vice president for Ace Group's global
cyber practice.
Applicants can still obtain coverage if deficiencies are
uncovered, but they must allow one of the outside cyber security
firms appointed by Ace to conduct an on-site assessment.
The consultants will recommend steps to remediate any
shortfall, though the policy does not require that they
immediately implement them, Merrill said of the program, which
Ace plans to announce late on Thursday.
The company will review those areas when it comes time to
renew the policy, he said.
The partners are helping Ace refine its process for
quantifying risk during underwriting, a process that experts say
has been a challenge for all cyber insurance carriers because
they do not have enough data.
"There are no actuarial tables for cyber," said Karen
Kukoda, partner alliance director with FireEye. "Ace is building
us into their process to help assess risk for clients."
Ace announced the move as it looks to boost its premiums,
and profits, from providing cyber policies, one of the insurance
market's few rapidly growing areas.
Consulting firm PwC earlier this month estimated that total
annual premiums on cyber insurance will triple to $7.5 billion
by 2020. That report warned the industry that it
could face competition from disruptors such as Google
if it does not act fast to develop new products.
Most of the $2.5 billion written in cyber insurance last
year was in the United States, where requirements to notify data
breaches have focused attention on cyber protection, according
to PwC.
(Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Christian Plumb)