RPT-BRIEF-North Atlantic Drilling extends revolving credit from Seadrill
* Says it has extended $25 million revolving credit facility provided by Seadrill Limited, its majority shareholder, to April 31, 2017
Oct 27 U.S. insurer ACE Ltd appointed Edward Ler as president director for Indonesia's general insurance business.
Ler will report to Juan Luis Ortega, regional president in Asia-Pacific.
Presently, Ler is the regional head of ACE's personal lines and business insurance.
Before joining ACE in 2013, Ler worked as the regional director for underwriting, claims and reinsurance for the RSA Group. (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)
* To partner with uber to offer guests greater choice by facilitating travel to/from airport once they have booked ticket on Jet app Source text - (With a clear focus to continuously enhance guest experience, Jet Airways - India's full-service, premier international airline, announced a strategic association with ride-hailing major Uber. With this first-of-its kind initiative in the Indian aviation space, the airline will partner with Uber to offer its guests greater choice by facilitating thei