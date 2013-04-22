April 22 Insurer ACE Ltd reported a quarterly profit that beat analysts' estimates as commercial insurance rates continued to improve in the United States.

The company's net income fell to $953 million, or $2.77 per share, for the first quarter from $973 million, or $2.84 per share, a year earlier.

The company's operating income was $2.17 per share.

Analysts on average had expected operating income of $1.94 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.