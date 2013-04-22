UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
April 22 Insurer ACE Ltd reported a quarterly profit that beat analysts' estimates as commercial insurance rates continued to improve in the United States.
The company's net income fell to $953 million, or $2.77 per share, for the first quarter from $973 million, or $2.84 per share, a year earlier.
The company's operating income was $2.17 per share.
Analysts on average had expected operating income of $1.94 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.