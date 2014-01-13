HONG KONG Jan 13 ACE Ltd has agreed to
buy a 60.9 percent stake in Thailand's Siam Commercial Samaggi
Insurance PCL for about $185 million as foreign
insurers step up their presence in underdeveloped Southeast
Asian insurance markets.
Bangkok-based Siam Commercial Samaggi is an autos, small
commercial, personal accident insurer and distributes its
products through both Siam Commercial Bank branches and
independent agents. It had about $138 million in gross premiums
written in 2012.
Shares in Siam Commercial Samaggi were up 13 percent on
Monday, while the benchmark Thailand stock index was
down 0.2 percent. Siam Commercial Bank owns 24 percent of Siam
Commercial Samaggi, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The deal comes despite the ongoing political unrest in
Thailand, which has weighed on Thailand's currency and its stock
markets as anti-government forces are determined to oust Prime
Minister Yingluck Shinawatra..
In 2013, Thailand was Asia-Pacific's sixth-busiest M&A
market, with $15.3 billion worth of deals, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
Southeast Asia has been active market for bank and insurance
deal making last year. Last year, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
(MUFG) agreed to buy 72 percent of Thailand's Bank of
Ayudhya Pcl for $5.31 billion and Meiji Yasua Life
Insurance Co agreed to pay about $700 million to buy a 15
percent stake in unlisted Thai Life Insurance Co.
Barclays plc and Siam Commercial Bank's investment
banking unit was the sell side adviser, while Citigroup
advised ACE, a person familiar with the matter said.