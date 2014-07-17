MILAN, July 17 New car sales in Europe rose 4.3 percent in June, industry data showed on Thursday, as an economic recovery, new product launches and retail incentives boosted demand for mass-market brands.

New passenger car registrations in the European Union and European Free Trade Association trading block rose for the tenth consecutive month to 1.23 million vehicles in June from 1.18 million in the same month last year, according to data from the Association of European Carmakers (ACEA).

Europe's car industry endured a six-year slump, with auto sales falling to their lowest level in two decades as austerity-hit consumers cut back on expensive purchases, but the market has gradually returned to growth.

In the first six months of this year, sales across the region rose 6.2 percent to 6.85 million vehicles, ACEA added. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Oleg Vukmanovic)