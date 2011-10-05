* EDF acquiring Edipower stake was illegal -Acea

* Acea says it has filed complaint with Antitrust

* EDF talking to Italian investors on Edison revamp (Adds details, background)

By Stephen Jewkes

MILAN, Oct 5 Italian utility Acea (ACE.MI) will take legal action to seek damages from France's EDF (EDF.PA) after the French utility acquired a majority stake in 2005 in Edison affiliate Edipower, Acea said on Wednesday.

The Rome-based utility said EDF acquired the stake illegally via Edison, in conjunction with Aem Milano, now incorporated in regional utility A2A (A2.MI).

Edison, Italy's No. 2 power generator, is jointly controlled by EDF and a group of Italian investors headed by A2A through a vehicle which was set up in 2005.

Edison controls 50 percent of Edipower.

EDF and A2A want to reorganise Edison along the lines of a draft deal inked in March which would have given EDF full control of Edison in return for some power-generating assets, including in Edipower.

Fearing French takeovers of top Italian companies, Italy's centre-right government blocked the March deal.

In its statement on Wednesday, Acea said it filed a complaint with the Antitrust authority and informed the Italian government and parliament.

A2A on Wednesday said that it already reached an agreement on the issue with Acea in March 2010.

In September, a source said Acea was willing to invest in Edison. [ID:nWEA3066]

EDF and the Italian investors control Edison via a complex shareholder agreement which is set to expire at the end of October.

If Edison shareholders fail to reach agreement on the organisational structure of the company, a bid for assets could ensue.

Analysts have said this would leave EDF in a strong position given its greater financial firepower.

Edison declined to comment.