N.Korea fires unidentified missile -Yonhap quoting S.Korea military
SEOUL, Feb 12 North Korea fired an unidentified type of ballistic missile on Sunday, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported, quoting the country's military.
ROMA, 4 ottobre Acea ha acquistato per 110 milioni di euro la propria sede di Roma messa in vendita dal Fondo immobiliare Beni Stabili Gestioni SpA SGR, esercitando il diritto di prelazione previsto nel contratto di locazione.
Lo rende noto un comunicato della società precisando che l'acquisto, "oltre a migliorare l'Ebitda del gruppo, sul quale gravava un rilevante canone di affitto, rafforza il proprio asset patrimoniale".
Per una lettura integrale del comunicato i clienti Reuters possono fare doppio click su: .
SEOUL, Feb 12 North Korea fired an unidentified type of ballistic missile on Sunday, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported, quoting the country's military.
ASHGABAT, Feb 12 Turkmen leader Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov is certain to secure a third term in office in Sunday's presidential election, maintaining his grip on power in the isolated gas-rich nation.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 President Donald Trump pushed back early on Saturday on assertions that the wall he wants built on the U.S. border with Mexico would cost more than anticipated and said he would reduce the price.