Feb 10 ACE Aviation Holdings Inc
, created in 2004 to hold business units of Air Canada
, said it plans to seek shareholder approval to
wind up, distribute assets and ultimately dissolve its
operations.
The investment holding company with interests in the
aviation industry recorded a 2011 loss and reduction in net
assets in liquidation of C$90 million ($90.55 million), which
includes unrealized losses of C$76 million on its investment in
Air Canada.
On Thursday, Air Canada, Canada's biggest airline, reported
a higher-than-expected quarterly loss as it grappled with higher
costs even as rival WestJet Airlines posted strong
results on high-yield revenue growth.
Effective January 2011, ACE changed the basis of preparing
its financial statements from going concern to liquidation.
ACE, which held 11.11 percent interest in Air Canada, had
cash and cash equivalents of $356 million as at Jan. 31.
The shareholders' meeting will be held on April 25, after
which ACE intends to make an initial distribution of C$250
million to C$300 million to its shareholders, the company said
in a statement.
($1 = 0.9939 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by
Supriya Kurane)