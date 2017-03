Oct 6 Property and casualty insurer Ace Group, a unit of Ace Ltd, appointed Sivakumaran Divakaran as marine risk manager for Asia Pacific.

He will be part of the team covering marine cargo insurance for commodities, based in Kuala Lumpur, and report to Anthony O'Brien, regional head of marine insurance for Asia Pacific.

Divakaran joins from Charles Taylor Marine, Malaysia. (Reporting by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)