* Trial needs to address delivery system issues - FDA
* Company not to resubmit application this qtr
* Approval to be delayed to 2016 end - analyst
* Shares fall as much as 42 pct
March 9 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc said
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has sought an additional
study on its pain drug-device rejected once last year.
The company, with no products in the market currently, said
on Monday it would not resubmit Zalviso's regulatory application
this quarter as it needed more clarity from the FDA.
AcelRx shares fell as much as 42 percent to their 11-month
low of $5.07 on the Nasdaq in early morning trading.
The treatment's approval was now likely only by the end of
next year, against the previous estimate of early 2016,
Cannacord Genuity analyst John Newman said and cut his price
target on the stock to $6 from $8.
"We have pushed revenues (from Zalviso) out to 2017 end,"
Newman wrote in a note.
The FDA told the company last week that the additional
clinical study was needed to evaluate risks associated with the
Zalviso device, specifically issues relating to inadvertent
dispensing, AcelRx said.
Zalviso, consisting the opioid sufentanil, is delivered
using the company's flagship NanoTab technology that enables
rapid absorption when placed under the tongue.
AcelRx said it plans to meet with the agency to discuss the
need for an additional trial, and its potential design and
objectives.
The company had said it would resubmit Zalviso's application
by the end of 2014 after the regulator rejected the drug-device
last July.
The error rate in a recent test with 700 Zalviso systems was
below the target error rate discussed with the FDA, AcelRx said
last month.
AcelRx shares had fallen 19 percent through Friday's close
since FDA first rejected Zalviso late July.
Shares of Medicines Co, which is developing a
similar pain drug called Ionsys, fell as much as 9.9 percent in
early trading.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)