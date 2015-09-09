(Adds details)

Sept 9 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc said its experimental pain drug for patients undergoing abdominal surgery met the main goal in a late-stage study.

Patient receiving the drug, ARX-04, experienced greater pain reduction compared to a placebo.

AcelRx shares rose 22 percent to $5 in premarket trading.

ARX-04 is the second-most advanced pain drug in AcelRx's pipeline. The company's lead drug-device, Zalviso, was rejected by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last year.

AcelRx, with no products on the market, is still in discussions with the FDA about Zalviso's future.

ARX-04 delivers 30 micrograms of the opioid sufentanil under the tongue through a disposable applicator.

AcelRx is trying to develop non-invasive methods of pain management to cope with emergency situations such as in the battlefield where patients have no immediate access to IV.

Roth Capital Partners said in a note dated Tuesday that ARX-04's net present value was $1.81 per share. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)